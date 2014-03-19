Visitors to Japan top 10 million this year at fastest pace
Jiji -- May 20
The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan this year exceeded 10 million on Saturday, crossing the threshold at the fastest pace on an annual cumulative basis, Japan Tourism Agency Commissioner Akihiko Tamura said Friday.

In January-April, the number of visitors to the country grew 16.4 pct from a year before to 9,116,000, the Japan National Tourism Organization said.

The number of visitors from other parts of Asia rose strongly, thanks to increased flights and cruise ship calls.

The government has a target of increasing the number of annual visitors to 40 million in 2020, when the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will be held.

News source: Jiji
MORE NEWS
May 20
Kumamoto Castle repair work shown to media
Work to restore the main tower of Kumamoto Castle was shown to media on Friday, about one year after a series of earthquakes struck Kumamoto City, western Japan. (NHK)
May 20
Japan named best ski destination by Aussie travel magazine
Japan topped the 2017 world skiing destination rankings, replacing New Zealand, Australia's International Traveller magazine has said. (Jiji)
May 20
Visitors to Japan top 10 million this year at fastest pace
The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan this year exceeded 10 million on Saturday, crossing the threshold at the fastest pace on an annual cumulative basis, Japan Tourism Agency Commissioner Akihiko Tamura said Friday. (Jiji)
May 17
Number of flights to Japan to hit record level this summer
The number of regular international flights to Japan is expected to reach a record 5,169 per week this summer, according to the Japanese transport ministry. The increase may boost spending by foreign visitors as well as overseas trips by Japanese travelers. (Nikkei)
May 17
Multilingual guide app launched for Imperial palaces
The Imperial Household Agency on Tuesday started free distribution of a guide app that supports six languages for visitors to the Imperial Palace in Tokyo and the Kyoto Imperial Palace. (the-japan-news.com)
May 17
Enjoy visitor-friendly cycling road with mountain view in Ibaraki Pref.
Having heard that Tsukuba Kasumigaura Ring Ring Road, an about 180-kilometer-long cycling course in Ibaraki Prefecture, became even more visitor-friendly this spring, I tried out a section about 40 kilometers long between Sakuragawa and Tsuchiura. (the-japan-news.com)
May 15
Aoi festival in Kyoto drawing crowds
About 500 people wearing ancient costumes and hollyhocks paraded through the streets of Japan's ancient capital of Kyoto. The procession is part of a traditional festival that attracts thousands of visitors every year. (NHK)
May 13
Rainy season appears underway in southwest Japan
Japan's Meteorological Agency says it appears the annual rainy season has begun in Okinawa and the Amami islands in the southwest. (NHK)
May 13
Restaurant bus tours drawing attention in Japan
Tours using "restaurant buses" that allow participants to enjoy cuisine and visit farms that produced food used in the meals, as well as sightseeing spots, are catching on in Japan about a year after the service was launched in the city of Niigata in April last year. (Jiji)
May 12
Toy fair opens in Shizuoka
Japanese makers of models are showing their latest products at a trade fair in Shizuoka City. (NHK)