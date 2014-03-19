The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan this year exceeded 10 million on Saturday, crossing the threshold at the fastest pace on an annual cumulative basis, Japan Tourism Agency Commissioner Akihiko Tamura said Friday.

In January-April, the number of visitors to the country grew 16.4 pct from a year before to 9,116,000, the Japan National Tourism Organization said.

The number of visitors from other parts of Asia rose strongly, thanks to increased flights and cruise ship calls.

The government has a target of increasing the number of annual visitors to 40 million in 2020, when the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will be held.