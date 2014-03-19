A painting by the late Jean-Michel Basquiat was sold to Yusaku Maezawa, president of Japan's Start Today Co., which operates online fashion mall Zozotown, for 110,487,500 dollars at a Sotheby's auction in New York Thursday.

The untitled piece, painted in 1982, became the sixth-most expensive artwork ever sold at auction, and the highest-priced work created after 1980, according to The New York Times.

The 41-year-old Japanese entrepreneur also made headlines in May last year, when he paid 57.28 million dollars for another untitled painting by the U.S. artist at a Christie's auction.

Maezawa's latest purchase features a skull-like face drawn in rough lines with spray paints and oil sticks, on a canvas 183.2 centimeters by 173 centimeters, according to Sotheby's website.