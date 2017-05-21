People across Japan sweated it out in summer-like conditions, with temperatures on Saturday surpassing 30 degrees Celsius in some areas. Most observation points recorded their highest temperatures of the year.
A high pressure system covered almost all of the archipelago bringing a heat wave. Temperatures in Hita city, Oita Prefecture topped the country at 33.1 degrees.
In Fukushima City, the daytime temperature reached 31 degrees. That's more than 8 degrees above the seasonal average and as hot as early August.
Many people came down with symptoms of heatstroke and required medical care.
Sunday will be another sunny day with temperatures above 30 degrees in many areas.
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested one man and five boys in the beating of another male youth at a park in Arakawa Ward after the victim did not show them respect, reports TV Asahi. (tokyoreporter.com)
A 35-year-old man was arrested for disrupting railway operations on the Keihin Tohoku line on Thursday night, after he jumped onto train tracks following trouble with another passenger on the train, police said Friday. (Japan Today)
A painting by the late Jean-Michel Basquiat was sold to Yusaku Maezawa, president of Japan's Start Today Co., which operates online fashion mall Zozotown, for 110,487,500 dollars at a Sotheby's auction in New York Thursday. (Jiji)
A female stork, a species designated as a special national treasure, was killed Friday as a hunter shot it by accident in Shimane Prefecture, police and a local education board said Friday. (Japan Today)