People across Japan sweated it out in summer-like conditions, with temperatures on Saturday surpassing 30 degrees Celsius in some areas. Most observation points recorded their highest temperatures of the year.

A high pressure system covered almost all of the archipelago bringing a heat wave. Temperatures in Hita city, Oita Prefecture topped the country at 33.1 degrees.

In Fukushima City, the daytime temperature reached 31 degrees. That's more than 8 degrees above the seasonal average and as hot as early August.

Many people came down with symptoms of heatstroke and required medical care.

Sunday will be another sunny day with temperatures above 30 degrees in many areas.

20日の日本列島は今年一番の暑さとなり、各地で30度以上の真夏日が続出しました。熱中症などで搬送される人も相次ぎました。