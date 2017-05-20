NHK has learned that US tech giant Apple and other investors will contribute to a fund being set up by Japanese telecom firm Softbank Group.

Softbank said last October that it will establish a fund of about 10 trillion yen or 90 billion dollars to invest in firms and projects involving cutting-edge IT technologies.

A Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund had already announced its intent to invest in the fund.

Sources say a sovereign wealth fund of the United Arab Emirates has newly agreed to invest 15 billion dollars.

They say Apple and US chipmaker Qualcomm also plan to pay around 1 billion dollars each.

Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry, together with its subsidiary Sharp, will also invest.

ソフトバンクグループは、IT分野のベンチャー企業などに投資する10兆円規模の大型ファンドを設立したと発表しました。