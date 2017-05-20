Apple to invest in Softbak fund
NHK -- May 21
NHK has learned that US tech giant Apple and other investors will contribute to a fund being set up by Japanese telecom firm Softbank Group.

Softbank said last October that it will establish a fund of about 10 trillion yen or 90 billion dollars to invest in firms and projects involving cutting-edge IT technologies.

A Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund had already announced its intent to invest in the fund.

Sources say a sovereign wealth fund of the United Arab Emirates has newly agreed to invest 15 billion dollars.

They say Apple and US chipmaker Qualcomm also plan to pay around 1 billion dollars each.

Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry, together with its subsidiary Sharp, will also invest.

ソフトバンクグループは、IT分野のベンチャー企業などに投資する10兆円規模の大型ファンドを設立したと発表しました。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
May 21
Heat wave gripping Japan
People across Japan sweated it out in summer-like conditions, with temperatures on Saturday surpassing 30 degrees Celsius in some areas. Most observation points recorded their highest temperatures of the year. (NHK)
May 21
May 20
Gang of 6 beats boy his over failure to 'greet'
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested one man and five boys in the beating of another male youth at a park in Arakawa Ward after the victim did not show them respect, reports TV Asahi. (tokyoreporter.com)
May 20
Man arrested after jumping onto tracks over trouble on train
A 35-year-old man was arrested for disrupting railway operations on the Keihin Tohoku line on Thursday night, after he jumped onto train tracks following trouble with another passenger on the train, police said Friday. (Japan Today)
May 20
Shoe shop goes bust after holding closing sale for more than 20 years
A Japanese shoe shop known for holding a "store-closing sale" for more than 20 years finally went bust, a credit research agency said Friday. (Japan Today)
May 20
Basquiat painting sold for $110 million to Japanese entrepreneur
A painting by the late Jean-Michel Basquiat was sold to Yusaku Maezawa, president of Japan's Start Today Co., which operates online fashion mall Zozotown, for 110,487,500 dollars at a Sotheby's auction in New York Thursday. (Jiji)
May 20
Kumamoto Castle repair work shown to media
Work to restore the main tower of Kumamoto Castle was shown to media on Friday, about one year after a series of earthquakes struck Kumamoto City, western Japan. (NHK)
May 20
Animation legend Miyazaki to make another feature
Legendary Japanese animation director Hayao Miyazaki has come out of retirement from making feature-length films. (NHK)
May 20
2nd US carrier to be sent to waters near N.Korea
A US Department of Defense official says that a second aircraft carrier will be sent to the waters near the Korean Peninsula. (NHK)
May 20
Female stork shot mistakenly by hunter in Shimane
A female stork, a species designated as a special national treasure, was killed Friday as a hunter shot it by accident in Shimane Prefecture, police and a local education board said Friday. (Japan Today)