Kanagawa Prefectural Police working off a tip have arrested two male dentists for allegedly possessing marijuana at their residences, reports Nikkan Sports.

On Friday, police found 2.55 grams of marijuana at the residence of Yoshimasa Kodama, a 38-year-old resident of Yokohama, and 20.95 grams of the same drug at the residence of Yosuke Takano, a 35-year-old resident of Tokyo's Ota Ward. The contraband had been placed in bags and cases.

Both suspects, who are acquaintances, admit to the allegations, saying the drugs were for personal use.

The suspects became acquainted at college in Kanagawa. Police received an anonymous tip in March that claimed the suspects were abusing cannabis together, TV Asahi reported (May 20).

Other individuals who likely used the drugs with the suspects are also being investigated, police said.

「複数の歯科医師が一緒に大麻を乱用している」という通報があり、発覚しました。 歯科医師の高野陽介容疑者（35）と児玉宜正容疑者（38）は、それぞれの自宅で乾燥大麻20.95グラムと2.55グラムを隠し持っていた疑いが持たれています。