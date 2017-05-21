North Korea launched an apparent medium-range ballistic missile Sunday in what Prime Minister Shinzo Abe termed a "challenge to the world."
The U.S. Pacific Command said it detected and tracked the launch at 4:59 p.m. of a “medium-range ballistic missile” from near Pukchang, in the central portion of North Korea. It said the missile was tracked until it landed in the Sea of Japan.
According to the South Korean military, the missile flew some 500 km (310 miles).
Abe said the country’s repeated missile launches “trample on the efforts by the international community” to work toward a peaceful solution to the situation on the Korean Peninsula, Kyodo News quoted Abe as saying.
The government’s top spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, told an emergency news conference earlier Sunday that the missile landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, and that Tokyo “will never tolerate repeated provocations” by the North.
The launch “clearly violates” resolutions issued by the United Nations Security Council, and Tokyo has already filed a protest with the North Korean government, he said.
The government did not activate the J-Alert emergency advisory system, according to public broadcaster NHK. The nationwide system provides rapid alerts from the central government to municipal authorities to facilitate speedy evacuations and other actions in the event of a disaster.
The launch is the 11th test-firing by the country this year, according to a database compiled by the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies.
