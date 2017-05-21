Tourists were given a rare treat Sunday when Kyoto's Nishi Honganji Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, opened its centuries-old Karamon gate for the first time in 34 years.

The decorative gate, adorned with colorful carvings of birds, lions, tigers and peacocks, among other animals, is thought to have been built in the Momoyama Period (1573-1615) and is designated as a national treasure.

The temple, which belongs to the Jodo Shinshu school of Buddhism, decided to let visitors to walk through it to mark the birthday of Shinran, its founder, who was born in 1173.

According to the temple, the 8.7-meter-high, 5.4-meter-wide gate was last opened in 1983 during a rite related to Shinran.