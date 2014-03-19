Ministers from Japan and 10 other signatories to the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal, excluding the United States, which has pulled out of the pact, adopted at their meeting in Hanoi on Sunday a joint statement showing their intention to aim for the TPP's early entry into force.

The ministers instructed trade officials of the 11 member countries to study specific options. The 11 countries are hoping to reach a broad accord before a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in November, after holding a meeting of their chief negotiators in Japan in July.

"The unity among the 11 countries has been maintained," Japanese economic revitalization minister Nobuteru Ishihara told reporters after the TPP ministerial meeting, the first of its kind since a gathering in Chile in March.

Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh, who chaired the Hanoi meeting, stressed that the latest agreement will be an important base for encouraging the TPP's original signatories to realize the pact's early effectuation, voicing his hope for the United States' return to the pact in the future.

アメリカ以外の11カ国で行われたTPP（環太平洋経済連携協定）閣僚会合は明確なメッセージは打ち出せず、今後も協議を続けることで終了しました。