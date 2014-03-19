Ministers from Japan and 10 other signatories to the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal, excluding the United States, which has pulled out of the pact, adopted at their meeting in Hanoi on Sunday a joint statement showing their intention to aim for the TPP's early entry into force.
The ministers instructed trade officials of the 11 member countries to study specific options. The 11 countries are hoping to reach a broad accord before a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in November, after holding a meeting of their chief negotiators in Japan in July.
"The unity among the 11 countries has been maintained," Japanese economic revitalization minister Nobuteru Ishihara told reporters after the TPP ministerial meeting, the first of its kind since a gathering in Chile in March.
Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh, who chaired the Hanoi meeting, stressed that the latest agreement will be an important base for encouraging the TPP's original signatories to realize the pact's early effectuation, voicing his hope for the United States' return to the pact in the future.
People across Japan sweated it out in summer-like conditions, with temperatures on Saturday surpassing 30 degrees Celsius in some areas. Most observation points recorded their highest temperatures of the year. (NHK)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested one man and five boys in the beating of another male youth at a park in Arakawa Ward after the victim did not show them respect, reports TV Asahi. (tokyoreporter.com)
A 35-year-old man was arrested for disrupting railway operations on the Keihin Tohoku line on Thursday night, after he jumped onto train tracks following trouble with another passenger on the train, police said Friday. (Japan Today)