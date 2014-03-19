Air temperatures surged across Japan on Sunday, hitting 35.3 degrees Celsius in Tatebayashi in the eastern prefecture of Gunma.
The reading in the city was marked shortly past 3 p.m. (6 a.m. GMT), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. It is the first time this year that the temperature has reached 35 degrees or higher at any place in the country.
Also, it is the first time in three years that a reading of 35 degrees or higher has been recorded in May since the mercury hit 35.6 degrees in Hita, Oita Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on May 31, 2014.
On Sunday, more than 30 observation points registered the highest air temperature readings for May, mainly in southern areas of the Tohoku northeastern region, as well as the Kanto-Koshin region of eastern and central Japan including Tatebayashi.
People across Japan sweated it out in summer-like conditions, with temperatures on Saturday surpassing 30 degrees Celsius in some areas. Most observation points recorded their highest temperatures of the year. (NHK)
The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan this year exceeded 10 million on Saturday, crossing the threshold at the fastest pace on an annual cumulative basis, Japan Tourism Agency Commissioner Akihiko Tamura said Friday. (Jiji)
The number of regular international flights to Japan is expected to reach a record 5,169 per week this summer, according to the Japanese transport ministry. The increase may boost spending by foreign visitors as well as overseas trips by Japanese travelers.
(Nikkei)
The Imperial Household Agency on Tuesday started free distribution of a guide app that supports six languages for visitors to the Imperial Palace in Tokyo and the Kyoto Imperial Palace. (the-japan-news.com)
Having heard that Tsukuba Kasumigaura Ring Ring Road, an about 180-kilometer-long cycling course in Ibaraki Prefecture, became even more visitor-friendly this spring, I tried out a section about 40 kilometers long between Sakuragawa and Tsuchiura. (the-japan-news.com)
About 500 people wearing ancient costumes and hollyhocks paraded through the streets of Japan's ancient capital of Kyoto. The procession is part of a traditional festival that attracts thousands of visitors every year. (NHK)