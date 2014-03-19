Air temperatures surged across Japan on Sunday, hitting 35.3 degrees Celsius in Tatebayashi in the eastern prefecture of Gunma.

The reading in the city was marked shortly past 3 p.m. (6 a.m. GMT), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. It is the first time this year that the temperature has reached 35 degrees or higher at any place in the country.

Also, it is the first time in three years that a reading of 35 degrees or higher has been recorded in May since the mercury hit 35.6 degrees in Hita, Oita Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on May 31, 2014.

On Sunday, more than 30 observation points registered the highest air temperature readings for May, mainly in southern areas of the Tohoku northeastern region, as well as the Kanto-Koshin region of eastern and central Japan including Tatebayashi.

21日は20日以上に気温が上がって、非常に暑い一日となりました。最高気温を見ると、列島に30度以上の赤い場所が広がっています。群馬県館林市では35度を超えて、関東で観測史上2番目に早い猛暑日となりました。また、東京都心では30度を超え、7年ぶりに早い真夏日となっています。