An annual event to taste the regional fish specialty of katsuo, or bonito, was held in Kochi Prefecture, western Japan, on Sunday.

The "Katsuo Festival" in Nakatosa Town offers people the season's first bonito when the catch reaches its peak.

About 2 tons of fresh bonito were used at the event. Tourists tasted bonito grilled over burning straw in a cooking technique called "katsuo no tataki," or lightly roasted bonito.

The local fisheries cooperative that organized the event says a total of 200 tons of bonito had been unloaded in the town this year as of the end of last month. The figure is 20 percent more than the same period last year.

