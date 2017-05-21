An annual event to taste the regional fish specialty of katsuo, or bonito, was held in Kochi Prefecture, western Japan, on Sunday.
The "Katsuo Festival" in Nakatosa Town offers people the season's first bonito when the catch reaches its peak.
About 2 tons of fresh bonito were used at the event. Tourists tasted bonito grilled over burning straw in a cooking technique called "katsuo no tataki," or lightly roasted bonito.
The local fisheries cooperative that organized the event says a total of 200 tons of bonito had been unloaded in the town this year as of the end of last month. The figure is 20 percent more than the same period last year.
People across Japan sweated it out in summer-like conditions, with temperatures on Saturday surpassing 30 degrees Celsius in some areas. Most observation points recorded their highest temperatures of the year. (NHK)
The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan this year exceeded 10 million on Saturday, crossing the threshold at the fastest pace on an annual cumulative basis, Japan Tourism Agency Commissioner Akihiko Tamura said Friday. (Jiji)
The number of regular international flights to Japan is expected to reach a record 5,169 per week this summer, according to the Japanese transport ministry. The increase may boost spending by foreign visitors as well as overseas trips by Japanese travelers.
(Nikkei)
The Imperial Household Agency on Tuesday started free distribution of a guide app that supports six languages for visitors to the Imperial Palace in Tokyo and the Kyoto Imperial Palace. (the-japan-news.com)
Having heard that Tsukuba Kasumigaura Ring Ring Road, an about 180-kilometer-long cycling course in Ibaraki Prefecture, became even more visitor-friendly this spring, I tried out a section about 40 kilometers long between Sakuragawa and Tsuchiura. (the-japan-news.com)