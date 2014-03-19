Five men in their 40s to 70s suffered injuries, being assaulted with a baseball bat or a cooking knife in the city of Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, eastern Japan, on Sunday, local police said.

Around 11:20 a.m. (2:20 a.m. GMT), police received an emergency call reporting about a man wielding a cooking knife at a park in the city's Tokiwadaira district.

A man in his 70s suffered a serious injury as he was cut on the back, but the injury was not life-threatening, according to the Chiba prefectural police department.

As the man sought help after being attacked, four men in their 40s to 60s who were playing baseball nearby came to rescue him. But they were hit with a bat and injured slightly.

千葉県松戸市で、公園にいた男性5人が男に刃物やバットで次々と襲われてけがをしました。警察は34歳の男を現行犯逮捕しました。