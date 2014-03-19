Justin Gatlin clocked 10.28 seconds to win the 100 meters at a Golden Grand Prix event on Sunday.

The American crossed the finish line just .03 seconds ahead of Japan's Aska Cambridge. Shuhei Tada, also of Japan, was third in 10:35.

"Glad to open up my season here with a good time," Gatlin said. "I've been a little bit injured, and haven't been able to train as hard as I want to, but I've been working on my finish and it helped out today."

Cambridge, who anchored Japan's silver medal-winning run in the 4x100 relay in Rio last summer, missed a chance to qualify for the world championships in London in August. He will have another opportunity at the national championships in June.