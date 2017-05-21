Osaka taxi driver suspected in theft of Suumo promotional balloons
tokyoreporter.com -- May 22
Osaka Prefectural Police on Friday arrested a male taxi driver suspected in the theft of balloons featuring the mascot of real estate firm Suumo, reports the Sankei Shimbun

At around 11 a.m. Masaru Tagaki, a 53-year-old resident of Highashi-Osaka City, allegedly stole one balloon worth 10,000 yen from an office of the firm in Osaka's Chuo Ward.

Police found 16 Suumo balloons, each measuring 1.5 meters tall, and inflatables featuring mascots from other companies, such as Softbank's Jiro Shirato dog and Risona Bank's Risonyu character, in Tagaki's vehicle and home.

Each Suumo balloon prominently includes a green bushy character. The suspect, who lives alone, had surrounded his bed with balloons, the Asahi Shimbun reported (May 19).

Tagaki, who has been charged with theft, admits to the charges. "Touching them makes me feel better," the suspects was quoted by the Minami Police Station.

On the day of the theft, a 56-year-old male manager was at the office in spite of it being closed. Tagaki broke in by forcing the office's automatic doors open before stealing the balloon, police said.

The manager reported the theft after witnessing Tagaki stashing the balloon in his trunk before fleeing the scene, police said.

Tagaki was identified based on security camera footage, police said, adding the agency suffered similar crimes in February and March.

バルーンを盗んだとして逮捕された男は「癒やされるために20体を盗んだ」と話しています。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
May 22
SoftBank-Saudi high-tech Vision Fund raises $93 bil
Japanese mobile carrier SoftBank said, with Saudi partners, it has raised nearly $100 billion in pledges to launch a major global fund for long-term, high-tech investments. (Japan Today)
May 22
5 injured in assault with knife and baseball bat
Five men in their 40s to 70s suffered injuries, being assaulted with a baseball bat or a cooking knife in the city of Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, eastern Japan, on Sunday, local police said. (Jiji)
May 22
Chicks of slain stork to be raised at facility
Four stork chicks whose mother was shot dead by a hunter in Shimane Prefecture will be raised at a specialist breeding facility, a local education board said Sunday. (Japan Today)
May 22
Gatlin wins 100 meters at Golden Grand Prix in Japan
Justin Gatlin clocked 10.28 seconds to win the 100 meters at a Golden Grand Prix event on Sunday. (Japan Today)
May 22
'Katsuo Festival' held in Kochi
An annual event to taste the regional fish specialty of katsuo, or bonito, was held in Kochi Prefecture, western Japan, on Sunday. (NHK)
May 22
Kyoto University gets billed for using Bob Dylan lyrics in speech
During a commencement ceremony for students of Kyoto University, president Juichi Yamagiwa delivered a speech that dealt with the song "Blown' in the Wind" by folk artist and Nobel laureate Bob Dylan. (rocketnews24.com)
May 22
Osaka taxi driver suspected in theft of Suumo promotional balloons
Osaka Prefectural Police on Friday arrested a male taxi driver suspected in the theft of balloons featuring the mascot of real estate firm Suumo, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
May 21
Mercury tops 35 degrees in Tatebayashi in Gunma Pref.
Air temperatures surged across Japan on Sunday, hitting 35.3 degrees Celsius in Tatebayashi in the eastern prefecture of Gunma. (Jiji)
May 21
Japan, 10 others agree to aim for early effectuation of TPP
Ministers from Japan and 10 other signatories to the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal, excluding the United States, which has pulled out of the pact, adopted at their meeting in Hanoi on Sunday a joint statement showing their intention to aim for the TPP's early entry into force. (Jiji)
May 21
Nishi Honganji Temple opens decorative gate for first time in decades
Tourists were given a rare treat Sunday when Kyoto's Nishi Honganji Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, opened its centuries-old Karamon gate for the first time in 34 years. (Japan Times)