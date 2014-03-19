Four stork chicks whose mother was shot dead by a hunter in Shimane Prefecture will be raised at a specialist breeding facility, a local education board said Sunday.

The storks, a species designated as a special national treasure, will be raised at the facility in Toyooka, Hyogo Prefecture, until they are mature and ready to be released into the wild.

The Unnan city education board said observational logs showed the chicks' father had continued to feed them after their mother was killed, but it is believed that this would not continue, leading to the decision to relocate the chicks.

The storks were collected by staff of the rearing facility, Hyogo Park of the Oriental White Stork, after a member of a hunting group in Unnan shot the mother Friday in a paddy field 3 kilometers away from its nest, mistaking it for a heron.

島根県雲南市で、コウノトリの雌を猟友会の男性が誤って撃ち落としたため、市の教育委員会はひな4羽を保護しました。人工飼育するということです。 19日午前、雲南市大東町で、サギを駆除していた猟友会の男性が誤ってコウノトリの雌を散弾銃で撃ち落としました。