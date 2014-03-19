Four stork chicks whose mother was shot dead by a hunter in Shimane Prefecture will be raised at a specialist breeding facility, a local education board said Sunday.
The storks, a species designated as a special national treasure, will be raised at the facility in Toyooka, Hyogo Prefecture, until they are mature and ready to be released into the wild.
The Unnan city education board said observational logs showed the chicks' father had continued to feed them after their mother was killed, but it is believed that this would not continue, leading to the decision to relocate the chicks.
The storks were collected by staff of the rearing facility, Hyogo Park of the Oriental White Stork, after a member of a hunting group in Unnan shot the mother Friday in a paddy field 3 kilometers away from its nest, mistaking it for a heron.
During a commencement ceremony for students of Kyoto University, president Juichi Yamagiwa delivered a speech that dealt with the song "Blown' in the Wind" by folk artist and Nobel laureate Bob Dylan. (rocketnews24.com)
Ministers from Japan and 10 other signatories to the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal, excluding the United States, which has pulled out of the pact, adopted at their meeting in Hanoi on Sunday a joint statement showing their intention to aim for the TPP's early entry into force. (Jiji)