During a commencement ceremony for students of Kyoto University, president Juichi Yamagiwa delivered a speech that dealt with the song "Blown' in the Wind" by folk artist and Nobel laureate Bob Dylan.

The speech was an astute interpretation of the song which he used to inspire the new students to not look for solutions in what is told to them but to free their minds and find that the, um… solution is… er, floating among differences in atmospheric pressure.

Sorry, I have to watch my words, because shortly after the speech, a notice was published by the Japanese Society of Rights of Authors, Composers and Publishers (JASRAC) who oversee the rights to Dylan's catalog in Japan, requesting money because of Yamagiwa's use of Dylan's words in his speech.

It wasn't the speech itself, but the act of Kyoto University posting it on their website that caught the eye of someone at JASRAC. No specific figure was disclosed, but reports say it could amount to tens of yen per page view.