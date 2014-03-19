Police arrested Monday six men over the suspected theft of gold bars worth 750 million yen ($6.7 million) last July by men disguised as police officers on a street in the city of Fukuoka.
The Fukuoka Prefectural Police said they found the six people outside Fukuoka Prefecture, including Kazuki Noguchi, a 42-year-old living in the city of Nagoya who is believed to have masterminded the theft.
The police initially said he was a former member of a crime syndicate, but later corrected it, saying they could not confirm his background.
The six, aged between 27 and 70, are only part of the people believed to be involved in the case. The police are expected to arrest around a dozen people on suspicion of theft or for their alleged involvement in exchanging the gold bars for cash.
The value of the gold bars, weighing about 160 kilograms, was initially said to be around 600 million yen but the police later found it to be about 750 million yen.
According to investigative sources, two men were approached by individuals wearing fake police uniforms in early July while transporting the gold bars to a cash-for-gold store in several attache cases near JR Hakata Station.
The thieves are suspected of taking the cases in a car on the pretext of transporting them to a police department for an investigation into a smuggling case.
