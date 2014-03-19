Six Japanese citizens were detained in late March by Chinese authorities on national security issues, three each in Shandong and Hainan provinces, possibly on spying charges, informed sources said Monday.

The six, including participants in research for hot spring development, are all male, in their 20s to 70s, the sources said.

The detentions may be related to military facilities in the two provinces, including ports for the Chinese navy, according to experts.

In a press conference on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying confirmed that China has taken the Japanese men into custody. "We are investigating six Japanese nationals who were involved in unlawful activities in China," Hua said.

中国外務省も日本人6人の拘束を認めました。中国外務省の報道官は会見で、「法律に基づき、違法行為を行った疑いで6人の日本人を調査している」として拘束を認めました。そのうえで、日本側にも拘束の事実を伝えたとしています。