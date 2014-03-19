Hideo Onishi, a House of Representatives member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, apologized Monday for a remark he made about cancer patients.

Onishi admitted that he said cancer patients "don't have to work" at a May 15 meeting of the LDP's health, welfare and labor division, when measures to regulate passive smoking at eating establishments were discussed.

His remark came after LDP House of Councillors member Junko Mihara said that passive smoking causes pain to workers who are cancer patients. Onishi is cautious about restricting passive smoking.

発言の真意は何だったのか。がん患者は「働かなければいい」と侮辱的なやじを飛ばし、問題となっている自民党の大西英男議員が取材に応じ、失言を認めました。