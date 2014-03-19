Japanese Princess Mako, granddaughter of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, made her first official appearance on Monday since news last week that she is set to get engaged to a former university classmate.

With her parents, Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, the 25-year-old princess visited the National Museum of Nature and Science in Tokyo and toured a special exhibition.

The exhibition showcases about 370 specimens from the Natural History Museum in London, including a fossil of the bird-like Archaeopteryx dinosaur and other skeletal remains of extinct creatures.

A specimen of slime mold collected by the late Emperor Hirohito, posthumously known as Emperor Showa, is on display as well.

婚約に向けた準備を進めている眞子さまが秋篠宮ご夫妻と「大英自然史博物館展」をご覧になりました。 秋篠宮ご夫妻と眞子さまは22日午前10時半ごろ、東京・上野の国立科学博物館を訪問されました。