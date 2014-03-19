Police in Nishi-Tokyo have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of molesting a high school girl as she walked home on May 11.

According to police, the suspect, Tatsuma Ishikawa, a part-time worker, came up behind the girl on the sidewalk at around 7:35 p.m., placed one hand over her mouth and put his other hand up her skirt, Fuji TV reported. After the girl resisted, he let go and ran away.

There was nobody in the area at the time. However, police said they were able to identify Ishikawa from street surveillance camera footage.

西東京市の路上で女子高校生の口元をふさぎ、スカートの中に手を入れるなどしたとして男が逮捕されました。