Yusaku Miyazato made an 18-foot birdie putt on the eighth playoff hole to grab the fourth and final spot in the U.S. Open from the sectional qualifier in Japan.
It will be the second straight U.S. Open appearance for Miyazato, the older brother of nine-time LPGA winner Ai Miyazato.
Satoshi Kodaira led all qualifiers in the 36-man field Monday at Ono Golf Club with an 11-under 133. Six players finished at 137, forcing a playoff among them to determine the final three spots. Shugo Imahira and Chan Kim were the first to advance. Miyazato and Sungjae Im were the final two for the last spot, and Miyazato got it with his birdie putt.
The Japanese government is considering splitting up schools' long summer holidays, the government's top spokesman said Monday, in a move hoped to lessen crowds and shorten queues in peak times at family tourism destinations. (Japan Today)
Police arrested Monday six men over the suspected theft of gold bars worth 750 million yen ($6.7 million) last July by men disguised as police officers on a street in the city of Fukuoka. (Japan Today)
Japan is a very modern, forward-thinking country in many aspects, but its modernity doesn't extend to the nation's gambling laws, which remain considerably tight by 21st century standards. A large percentage of gambling games are still illegal under the nation's Penal Code, including live poker, although online poker is now permitted. (newsonjapan.com)
Japanese Princess Mako, granddaughter of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, made her first official appearance on Monday since news last week that she is set to get engaged to a former university classmate. (Jiji)
Six Japanese citizens were detained in late March by Chinese authorities on national security issues, three each in Shandong and Hainan provinces, possibly on spying charges, informed sources said Monday. (Jiji)
The Japanese government is considering a system to grant official status to former female members of the Imperial Family and commission some of the family's official duties to them, in response to its falling membership, informed sources said Monday. (Jiji)