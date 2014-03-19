The Japanese government is considering splitting up schools' long summer holidays, the government's top spokesman said Monday, in a move hoped to lessen crowds and shorten queues in peak times at family tourism destinations.

The government also plans to encourage companies to make it easier for parents to seek time off work to spend with their children in a country battling a chronic overwork problem.

A "Kids' Week" holiday outside of the conventional summer holiday period would be "effective for children's healthy growth, reforming adults' holiday practices and promoting tourism and regional (economic activity)," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to announce in the near future the establishment of a task force to consider "holiday practices reform." The move comes alongside efforts to combat overwork under the banner of working practices reform.