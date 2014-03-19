The Japanese government is considering splitting up schools' long summer holidays, the government's top spokesman said Monday, in a move hoped to lessen crowds and shorten queues in peak times at family tourism destinations.
The government also plans to encourage companies to make it easier for parents to seek time off work to spend with their children in a country battling a chronic overwork problem.
A "Kids' Week" holiday outside of the conventional summer holiday period would be "effective for children's healthy growth, reforming adults' holiday practices and promoting tourism and regional (economic activity)," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to announce in the near future the establishment of a task force to consider "holiday practices reform." The move comes alongside efforts to combat overwork under the banner of working practices reform.
The Japanese government is considering splitting up schools' long summer holidays, the government's top spokesman said Monday, in a move hoped to lessen crowds and shorten queues in peak times at family tourism destinations. (Japan Today)
Police arrested Monday six men over the suspected theft of gold bars worth 750 million yen ($6.7 million) last July by men disguised as police officers on a street in the city of Fukuoka. (Japan Today)
Japan is a very modern, forward-thinking country in many aspects, but its modernity doesn't extend to the nation's gambling laws, which remain considerably tight by 21st century standards. A large percentage of gambling games are still illegal under the nation's Penal Code, including live poker, although online poker is now permitted. (newsonjapan.com)
Japanese Princess Mako, granddaughter of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, made her first official appearance on Monday since news last week that she is set to get engaged to a former university classmate. (Jiji)
Six Japanese citizens were detained in late March by Chinese authorities on national security issues, three each in Shandong and Hainan provinces, possibly on spying charges, informed sources said Monday. (Jiji)
The Japanese government is considering a system to grant official status to former female members of the Imperial Family and commission some of the family's official duties to them, in response to its falling membership, informed sources said Monday. (Jiji)