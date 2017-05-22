The Metropolitan Police Department on Monday asked go-kart companies to improve safety as the popularity of their driving tours grows.

The MPD asked five go-kart rental companies in Tokyo to encourage patrons to wear helmets and protective gear while driving amid an uptick in fender-benders.

The activity is becoming increasingly popular with tourists, who are often seen driving the tiny, low-slung vehicles around the streets of Tokyo while dressed in outfits reminiscent of Super Mario and other Nintendo Co. game characters. A guided go-kart tour typically costs between ¥6,000 and ¥8,000 for two hours.

The police said it also urged the five companies to ban smartphone use while driving, which is illegal when driving normal vehicles, and to more thoroughly explain Japanese traffic rules to tourists.

There have been 12 go-kart accidents since police began tracking them at the end of March, and foreign tourists were involved in 10 of them. NHK said that no injuries had been reported so far.