Japan is a very modern, forward-thinking country in many aspects, but its modernity doesn't extend to the nation's gambling laws, which remain considerably tight by 21st century standards. A large percentage of gambling games are still illegal under the nation's Penal Code, including live poker, although online poker is now permitted.

These stringent gambling laws have never stopped Japanese people from enjoying a gamble now and then. In fact, the game of Pachinko -- a blend of slots and pinball -- is incredibly popular, with more than 12,000 Pachinko 'parlors' known to be operating throughout Japan, raking in upwards of $400bn a year for the national economy. Its popularity is similar to the West's continued fascination with slot machines, which still remains the most popular form of gaming by a long way both on casino floors and casino websites.

Nevertheless, with the Japanese parliament facing increased pressure to liberalise their gambling laws and legalise poker, it's possible Japan could be the next country where we see a 'boom'. That boom will almost certainly be led by Japan's elite high-stakes poker professionals who are making waves in tournaments around the world.

The likes of Kosei Ichinose, Akira Ohyama and Naoya Kihara are regularly sitting at the top table of poker's main events across the globe. Kihara became the first Japanese poker player to win a World Series of Poker bracelet back in 2012 in the $5k 6-Max Pot-Limit Omaha event, scooping $512,029 in the process. Kihara has always maintained a wish to become a poker ambassador in Japan, to encourage an easing of the gambling laws and stop the drain of Japanese poker players who learn to play at home and then move overseas to the likes of Macau and Las Vegas in order to play live events.

Meanwhile, Akira Ohyama is trying his hardest to raise the profile of poker in Japan by playing almost exclusively in Asia's live tournaments across the Philippines, Hong Kong and South Korea. Known online as 'Clutch Hero', Ohyama's online tournament winnings are already more than $1.8m, which saw him offered a place on Team 888poker as a further sign of the poker industry's desire to expand in Japan. Ohyama is considered a 'maniac' player, which is a label often attributed to poker players who play a loose, aggressive style of poker that's incredibly hard to read.

The fact that Japan has done little to prevent Japanese online players from accessing poker sites would suggest the government's view on online poker in general is a little more laissez-faire than its stance towards other forms of gambling. There can be no doubt that the potential for the Japanese poker market excites poker sites and brands enormously, given where it is at present and where it could reach in future years.

Since Japanese lawmakers gave the green light to legalise casino gambling in December 2016, the nation has been inundated with requests to from many of the world's largest gambling operators and developers to enter the Japanese casino marketplace. Some financial analysts anticipate the passing of this bill could be worth upwards of $20bn once the mooted destination resorts are fully functional. It could mark the beginning of an exciting new era for poker in Japan.