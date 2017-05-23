Lawmakers ram conspiracy bill through Lower House as U.N. expert slams Tokyo
Japan Times -- May 23
A heated war of words has broken out between Tokyo and a United Nations expert over a contentious bill that would criminalize conspiracies. That legislation was rammed through the Lower House on Tuesday despite raucous protests.

The government should take seriously a stern rebuke issued last week by Joe Cannataci, U.N. Special Rapporteur on the right to privacy, and rethink a hasty passage of the state-backed bill that would pave the way for a police crackdown on preparations for crimes - potentially at the expense of individual rights - opposition lawmakers told the Lower House plenary session in a last-ditch protest of the vote.

The bill, which will revise the current anti-organized crime law, nonetheless cleared the chamber with the backing of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and partner Komeito, as well as the conservative opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai. It is now set to be deliberated in the Upper House.

The passage came hours after a suicide bomber struck a crowded Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, on Tuesday, killing at least 22, including children.

Asked about the attack, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the revised bill, which the government considers a prerequisite for Japan’s participation in the U.N.-designated convention against transnational organized crime, would play a key role in defending the country against a terrorist strike.

But in a letter dated Thursday addressed to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Cannataci expressed concerns over “the risks of arbitrary application of this legislation,” which he said could impinge on the right to privacy and other fundamental civil liberties.

The envisioned law’s definition of what would constitute the “planning” and “preparatory actions” remains vague, he said, and yet its coverage extends even to crimes unrelated to terrorism and organized crime.

Lawmakers ram conspiracy bill through Lower House as U.N. expert slams Tokyo
