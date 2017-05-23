Learning more than 1,000 kanji during six years of grade school isn't an easy task. But it can be fun if all the characters are associated with a word they love - poop.

A workbook series that features a heavy dose of the word “unko,” poop in Japanese, has quickly sold over a million copies since its release in March. The series’ main selling point is that it engages children by using the word “poop” in every single example on how a kanji is used in a sentence.

“Adults would raise their eyebrows, but for children, the word ‘poop’ is magical and makes things fun,” said Yusaku Furuya, 40, the author of the books.

The six-book series “Unko Kanji Drill” contains 3,018 example sentences concocted by Furuya for the 1,006 characters taught in elementary school.

Sentences don’t always need to make sense in order to appeal to children.

For example, in the edition for fourth graders, the kanji used in the noun “meeting” is illustrated with the sentence: “We are starting a poop meeting now.”

The workbooks let children practice writing kanji while demonstrating the different ways they are pronounced, how they are used in a sentence and the order of strokes of each character.