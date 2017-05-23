Learning more than 1,000 kanji during six years of grade school isn't an easy task. But it can be fun if all the characters are associated with a word they love - poop.
A workbook series that features a heavy dose of the word “unko,” poop in Japanese, has quickly sold over a million copies since its release in March. The series’ main selling point is that it engages children by using the word “poop” in every single example on how a kanji is used in a sentence.
“Adults would raise their eyebrows, but for children, the word ‘poop’ is magical and makes things fun,” said Yusaku Furuya, 40, the author of the books.
The six-book series “Unko Kanji Drill” contains 3,018 example sentences concocted by Furuya for the 1,006 characters taught in elementary school.
Sentences don’t always need to make sense in order to appeal to children.
For example, in the edition for fourth graders, the kanji used in the noun “meeting” is illustrated with the sentence: “We are starting a poop meeting now.”
The workbooks let children practice writing kanji while demonstrating the different ways they are pronounced, how they are used in a sentence and the order of strokes of each character.
A man arrested last week in Osaka for alleged obstruction of public duty is likely an ultra-leftist terrorist who has been on a wanted list for 45 years, investigative sources said Tuesday. (Japan Times)
A heated war of words has broken out between Tokyo and a United Nations expert over a contentious bill that would criminalize conspiracies. That legislation was rammed through the Lower House on Tuesday despite raucous protests. (Japan Times)
The Japanese government is considering splitting up schools' long summer holidays, the government's top spokesman said Monday, in a move hoped to lessen crowds and shorten queues in peak times at family tourism destinations. (Japan Today)
Police arrested Monday six men over the suspected theft of gold bars worth 750 million yen ($6.7 million) last July by men disguised as police officers on a street in the city of Fukuoka. (Japan Today)
Japan is a very modern, forward-thinking country in many aspects, but its modernity doesn't extend to the nation's gambling laws, which remain considerably tight by 21st century standards. A large percentage of gambling games are still illegal under the nation's Penal Code, including live poker, although online poker is now permitted. (newsonjapan.com)
Japanese Princess Mako, granddaughter of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, made her first official appearance on Monday since news last week that she is set to get engaged to a former university classmate. (Jiji)
Six Japanese citizens were detained in late March by Chinese authorities on national security issues, three each in Shandong and Hainan provinces, possibly on spying charges, informed sources said Monday. (Jiji)