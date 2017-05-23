Creator of popular kanji drills for kids turns poop into gold
Japan Times -- May 23
Learning more than 1,000 kanji during six years of grade school isn't an easy task. But it can be fun if all the characters are associated with a word they love - poop.

A workbook series that features a heavy dose of the word “unko,” poop in Japanese, has quickly sold over a million copies since its release in March. The series’ main selling point is that it engages children by using the word “poop” in every single example on how a kanji is used in a sentence.

“Adults would raise their eyebrows, but for children, the word ‘poop’ is magical and makes things fun,” said Yusaku Furuya, 40, the author of the books.

The six-book series “Unko Kanji Drill” contains 3,018 example sentences concocted by Furuya for the 1,006 characters taught in elementary school.

Sentences don’t always need to make sense in order to appeal to children.

For example, in the edition for fourth graders, the kanji used in the noun “meeting” is illustrated with the sentence: “We are starting a poop meeting now.”

The workbooks let children practice writing kanji while demonstrating the different ways they are pronounced, how they are used in a sentence and the order of strokes of each character.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
May 23
Man arrested in Hiroshima is likely radical leftist on wanted list for 45 years
A man arrested last week in Osaka for alleged obstruction of public duty is likely an ultra-leftist terrorist who has been on a wanted list for 45 years, investigative sources said Tuesday. (Japan Times)
May 23
Creator of popular kanji drills for kids turns poop into gold
Learning more than 1,000 kanji during six years of grade school isn't an easy task. But it can be fun if all the characters are associated with a word they love - poop. (Japan Times)
May 23
Lawmakers ram conspiracy bill through Lower House as U.N. expert slams Tokyo
A heated war of words has broken out between Tokyo and a United Nations expert over a contentious bill that would criminalize conspiracies. That legislation was rammed through the Lower House on Tuesday despite raucous protests. (Japan Times)
May 23
Gov't considers splitting school holidays to ease travel congestion
The Japanese government is considering splitting up schools' long summer holidays, the government's top spokesman said Monday, in a move hoped to lessen crowds and shorten queues in peak times at family tourism destinations. (Japan Today)
May 23
Police arrest 6 suspects over massive gold bar theft in July
Police arrested Monday six men over the suspected theft of gold bars worth 750 million yen ($6.7 million) last July by men disguised as police officers on a street in the city of Fukuoka. (Japan Today)
May 23
How Japan's elite poker pros can transform the Japanese poker scene
Japan is a very modern, forward-thinking country in many aspects, but its modernity doesn't extend to the nation's gambling laws, which remain considerably tight by 21st century standards. A large percentage of gambling games are still illegal under the nation's Penal Code, including live poker, although online poker is now permitted. (newsonjapan.com)
May 23
Princess Mako performs 1st duty since engagement news
Japanese Princess Mako, granddaughter of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, made her first official appearance on Monday since news last week that she is set to get engaged to a former university classmate. (Jiji)
May 23
6 Japanese citizens held in China possibly on spying charges
Six Japanese citizens were detained in late March by Chinese authorities on national security issues, three each in Shandong and Hainan provinces, possibly on spying charges, informed sources said Monday. (Jiji)
May 23
Tokyo police urge go-kart companies to improve safety
The Metropolitan Police Department on Monday asked go-kart companies to improve safety as the popularity of their driving tours grows. (Japan Times)
May 23
LDP lawmaker Onishi apologizes for cancer patient comment
Hideo Onishi, a House of Representatives member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, apologized Monday for a remark he made about cancer patients. (Jiji)