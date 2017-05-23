Japan Times -- May 23
A man arrested last week in Osaka for alleged obstruction of public duty is likely an ultra-leftist terrorist who has been on a wanted list for 45 years, investigative sources said Tuesday.
Masaaki Osaka, 67, is suspected of being involved in a violent student demonstration in Shibuya, Tokyo, in 1971, over the return of Okinawa to Japan from the United States. Osaka was a key member of the Japan Revolutionary Communist League, National Committee, known commonly as Chukaku-ha, formed in 1957.
Osaka had been at large since being placed on the wanted list in 1972. If his identity is confirmed through a DNA test, he will be moved to the Metropolitan Police Department and arrested on suspicion of murder, investigative sources said.
According to the sources, the Osaka Prefectural Police raided a property linked to the much-weakened group in Hiroshima Prefecture on Thursday and arrested a man. He has remained silent, but police suspect it is Osaka from his appearance.
Osaka is suspected of having participated in a violent protest in Shibuya on Nov. 14, 1971, and, with other Chukaku-ha members, killing a police officer who had been dispatched from the Niigata Prefectural Police with a Molotov cocktail.
警察官が殺害された46年前の渋谷暴動事件で、指名手配されている大坂正明容疑者（67）とみられる男が逮捕されました。男は完全黙秘を続けています。 今月18日、公務執行妨害の疑いで逮捕された男は、殺人などの容疑で指名手配されている大坂容疑者とみられます。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
