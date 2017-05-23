Japanese electronics maker Sony has set a target for the current business year of logging its highest operating profit in 2 decades.

On Tuesday, President and CEO Kazuo Hirai reported on the firm's 3-year plan for fiscal 2015 to 2017.

He said Sony aims to post an operating profit of at least 500 billion yen, or 4.5 billion dollars, in the plan's final year. He expressed confidence that the target will be achieved.

Hirai said the firm will focus on high value-added products in the TV business. It plans to increase sales of 4K ultra high-definition sets to more than 70 percent of its overall sales, up from 60 percent in the last fiscal year.

Sony also plans to emphasize high-profit sectors such as gaming and music.