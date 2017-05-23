Budget carrier Peach Aviation is set to become Japan's first airline to accept bitcoin as payment for tickets.

Japan lags behind some other countries in embracing the virtual currency, which is known for its low transaction fees.

Peach Aviation plans to install bitcoin ATMs at airports. It hopes local shops will also let customers use the virtual currency.

Peach representatives say they hope the system will attract more tourists from abroad. The company plans to start accepting bitcoin payments by the end of the year.