Real wages in FY2016 mark 1st rise in 6 years

Officials in Japan have released the preliminary results of a nationwide survey on wages. Labor ministry officials say the figure rose for the first time in 6 years in fiscal 2016 after being adjusted for inflation.

Officials say average monthly pay, including bonuses and overtime, topped 315,000 yen, or about 2,800 dollars. That's up 0.4 percent in yen terms from the previous fiscal year. The figure was also up 0.4 percent in real terms as prices remained largely unchanged.

