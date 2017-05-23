Officials in Japan have released the preliminary results of a nationwide survey on wages. Labor ministry officials say the figure rose for the first time in 6 years in fiscal 2016 after being adjusted for inflation.
Officials say average monthly pay, including bonuses and overtime, topped 315,000 yen, or about 2,800 dollars.
That's up 0.4 percent in yen terms from the previous fiscal year.
The figure was also up 0.4 percent in real terms as prices remained largely unchanged.
Countries favored by young Japanese as destinations to study abroad are changing, partly because of frequent terrorist attacks in Europe and the U.S. government's shift in immigration policies. (the-japan-news.com)
Apartment construction is booming as the wealthy rush to invest in rental housing as a way to reduce inheritance tax and banks hand out easy mortgages, but concerns are mounting that excessive supply paired with a shrinking population could soon lead to the bursting of the bubble. (Japan Times)
The Big Three U.S. automakers will skip the Tokyo Motor Show again, raising doubts about their interest in the Japanese market, which U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to liberalize further, it was learned Monday. (the-japan-news.com)
A man arrested last week in Osaka for alleged obstruction of public duty is likely an ultra-leftist terrorist who has been on a wanted list for 45 years, investigative sources said Tuesday. (Japan Times)