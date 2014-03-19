Countries favored by young Japanese as destinations to study abroad are changing, partly because of frequent terrorist attacks in Europe and the U.S. government's shift in immigration policies.

The United States and Britain, which had been most favored before, are now being shunned. It is said that Canada, long popular among Japanese students, and Australia are now favored as study abroad destinations.

To enhance Japan's international competitiveness, both the public and private sectors are encouraging young Japanese to study abroad.

The top six spots in the popularity rankings for study-abroad destinations among people who departed in summer last year were all held by cities in Canada, Australia and New Zealand, according to Ryugaku Journal, an information magazine about studying abroad.

Compared with rankings 10 years ago, the rankings of Los Angeles and London fell.

The Japanese government worries that there may be fewer Japanese who wish to study abroad due to recent international developments.

There were 84,456 Japanese who studied at universities and graduate schools overseas in fiscal 2015, according to the Japan Student Services Organization.

The government set a goal of annually sending about 120,000 university students abroad by 2020, when the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games are to be held.

However, the reality is that young Japanese have been less enthusiastic about studying abroad than their counterparts in China and South Korea.