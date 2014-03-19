The Big Three U.S. automakers will skip the Tokyo Motor Show again, raising doubts about their interest in the Japanese market, which U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to liberalize further, it was learned Monday.

The list of participants to the biennial event this year, released by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association on the day, does not include General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. or Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV.

General Motors and Ford Motor will be absent for the fifth time in a row. Meanwhile, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles displayed vehicles under its Jeep and Fiat brands at the last show.

"We wanted them to join, but regrettably, there was no application from them," JAMA Chairman Hiroto Saikawa, president of Nissan Motor Co., told a press conference.

The 45th Tokyo Motor Show will be held from Oct. 27 through Nov. 5.