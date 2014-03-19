A 15-year-old high school student in Tokyo has been arrested on suspicion of forcing a classmate to eat a grasshopper and dog feces, police said Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the suspect has admitted to the alleged bullying cases which took place last fall when they were third-year students at a junior high school in Nerima, western Tokyo.

The victim put a grasshopper into his own mouth after being ordered to do so at a railway station in western Tokyo on Sept. 9 and was forced to eat dog feces at his home in September or October, according to the police.

"I knew he was scared of me, so I made him do anything I wanted him to do," the suspect was quoted by a police officer as saying.

The police said there are witnesses who have also seen the victim eat an earthworm and gecko on the suspect's order.

