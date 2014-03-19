Police in Tokyo's Katsushika Ward have arrested an unemployed 26-year-old man on suspicion of attempted robbery after he tried to rob two convenience stores on Sunday.

Police said the suspect, Takayuki Kawashima, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying that he had until Monday to pay the rent on his apartment or he would be evicted, Fuji TV reported.

According to police, Kawashima went into a FamilyMart store just before 1 a.m. Sunday, threatened the 33-year-old clerk with a knife and demanded money. However, the employee pressed an alarm button and Kawashima fled.

About seven minutes later, Kawashima went into another FamilyMart store 500 meters away and again threatened the 35-year-old clerk there with a knife. The employee used a mop to knock the knife out of Kawashima's hand and he ran out of the store.

東京・葛飾区で5分の間に2件のコンビニ強盗未遂事件が発生し、26歳の男が逮捕されました。男は「家賃を払わないと部屋を追い出されるからやった」と供述しています。