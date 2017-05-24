New breast cancer screening technology developed
NHK -- May 25
Major Japanese electronics maker Hitachi has developed technology to make breast cancer screening more accurate.

The new system uses ring-shaped equipment to emit 360-degree ultrasound to detect tumors. Conventional systems emit ultrasound from only one direction.

Those using the new system need only lie face-down with their breasts in a container of water.

Its developers say the new method can more accurately determine whether tumors are benign or malignant because it can provide more detailed information.

目指しているのは「痛みを伴わない」乳がん検査。スポーツジムなどの身近な場所での受診です。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
May 25
Three reasons you should go to Kyoto right now
There's never a bad time to visit Japan's former capital, but May is an especially good time. (rocketnews24.com)
May 25
Man on death row over serial bombings in 1970s dies in prison
Masahi Daidoji, 68, on death row over serial bombings that targeted company buildings in the 1970s, died of multiple myeloma at the Tokyo Detention House in the Japanese capital's Katsushika Ward on Wednesday, the Justice Ministry said. (Jiji)
May 25
Japan to set up new colleges for vocational education
The Diet, Japan's parliament, enacted on Wednesday legislation to establish new higher educational institutions that provide practical vocational courses to cultivate specialists. (Jiji)
May 25
New breast cancer screening technology developed
Major Japanese electronics maker Hitachi has developed technology to make breast cancer screening more accurate. (NHK)
May 25
Saitama cops: Person in dress suspected in 2 assaults
Saitama Prefectural Police are searching for a person of unknown gender suspected in a pair of assaults of young women in Saitama City early Tuesday who was last seen wearing a dress, reports Sankei Shimbun. (tokyoreporter.com)
May 25
Global Hawk deployed in Japan shown to media
A large, US military drone temporarily stationed at a US base in Tokyo has been shown to the media. (NHK)
May 25
Docomo fights low-cost rivals, rewards long-term subscribers
NTT Docomo looks to stem the flow of customers heading for budget carriers by offering a new plan geared toward long-term smartphone contracts that provides a monthly discount that does not expire, the communications company said Wednesday. (Nikkei)
May 25
3 parties agree on cost sharing for 2020 Tokyo Games
The Tokyo metropolitan government, the organizing committee for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics and the central government have reached a broad agreement on cost-sharing plans for the 2020 Games, informed sources said Wednesday. (Jiji)
May 24
Young Japanese shun U.S., Europe as destinations for studying abroad
Countries favored by young Japanese as destinations to study abroad are changing, partly because of frequent terrorist attacks in Europe and the U.S. government's shift in immigration policies. (the-japan-news.com)
May 24
15-year-old arrested over forcing classmate to eat insect, dog feces
A 15-year-old high school student in Tokyo has been arrested on suspicion of forcing a classmate to eat a grasshopper and dog feces, police said Tuesday. (Japan Today)