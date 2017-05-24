Major Japanese electronics maker Hitachi has developed technology to make breast cancer screening more accurate.

The new system uses ring-shaped equipment to emit 360-degree ultrasound to detect tumors. Conventional systems emit ultrasound from only one direction.

Those using the new system need only lie face-down with their breasts in a container of water.

Its developers say the new method can more accurately determine whether tumors are benign or malignant because it can provide more detailed information.

目指しているのは「痛みを伴わない」乳がん検査。スポーツジムなどの身近な場所での受診です。