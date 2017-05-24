A large, US military drone temporarily stationed at a US base in Tokyo has been shown to the media.

The large reconnaissance aircraft is one of 4 Global Hawks that were sent from their home base in Guam to the US Yokota Air base earlier this month.

A unit of some 100 operators and other personnel has also been deployed to the base to take care of the fleet.

On Wednesday, US personnel briefed the media about one of the aircraft.

The Global Hawk has a wingspan of about 40 meters. It is flown via ground commands and can fly more than 34 hours after takeoff.

The aircraft's camera and radar enable it to gather intelligence from an altitude of about 18,000 meters.