Masahi Daidoji, 68, on death row over serial bombings that targeted company buildings in the 1970s, died of multiple myeloma at the Tokyo Detention House in the Japanese capital's Katsushika Ward on Wednesday, the Justice Ministry said.
Daidoji had been receiving treatment with anticancer drugs since he was diagnosed with the disease in 2010, the ministry said.
According to the final ruling for him, Daidoji was involved in 14 cases of bombing between 1971 and 1975 as a member of the extreme leftist group East Asia Anti-Japan Armed Front.
Among the cases was an August 1974 blast in front of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.'s <7011> headquarters building in central Tokyo's Marunouchi district, which killed eight people and injured 165.
In 1979, Tokyo District Court sentenced Daidoji to death for murder and other charges, describing his actions as the cruelest, and the most brutal and despicable in criminal history.
