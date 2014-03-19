The Tokyo metropolitan government, the organizing committee for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics and the central government have reached a broad agreement on cost-sharing plans for the 2020 Games, informed sources said Wednesday.
Of the estimated total costs of 1.39 trillion yen, the metropolitan government and the organizing committee will each shoulder 600 billion yen, while the central government will contribute 150 billion yen.
The total cost estimate, calculated by the metropolitan government, does not include reserves.
The metropolitan government will ask local governments outside Tokyo that host stadiums or other facilities used for the Olympic and Paralympic competitions to shoulder a total of some 40 billion yen, according to the sources.
Masahi Daidoji, 68, on death row over serial bombings that targeted company buildings in the 1970s, died of multiple myeloma at the Tokyo Detention House in the Japanese capital's Katsushika Ward on Wednesday, the Justice Ministry said. (Jiji)
Saitama Prefectural Police are searching for a person of unknown gender suspected in a pair of assaults of young women in Saitama City early Tuesday who was last seen wearing a dress, reports Sankei Shimbun. (tokyoreporter.com)
NTT Docomo looks to stem the flow of customers heading for budget carriers by offering a new plan geared toward long-term smartphone contracts that provides a monthly discount that does not expire, the communications company said Wednesday. (Nikkei)
The Tokyo metropolitan government, the organizing committee for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics and the central government have reached a broad agreement on cost-sharing plans for the 2020 Games, informed sources said Wednesday. (Jiji)
Countries favored by young Japanese as destinations to study abroad are changing, partly because of frequent terrorist attacks in Europe and the U.S. government's shift in immigration policies. (the-japan-news.com)