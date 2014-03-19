The Tokyo metropolitan government, the organizing committee for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics and the central government have reached a broad agreement on cost-sharing plans for the 2020 Games, informed sources said Wednesday.

Of the estimated total costs of 1.39 trillion yen, the metropolitan government and the organizing committee will each shoulder 600 billion yen, while the central government will contribute 150 billion yen.

The total cost estimate, calculated by the metropolitan government, does not include reserves.

The metropolitan government will ask local governments outside Tokyo that host stadiums or other facilities used for the Olympic and Paralympic competitions to shoulder a total of some 40 billion yen, according to the sources.