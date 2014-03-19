The Diet, Japan's parliament, enacted on Wednesday legislation to establish new higher educational institutions that provide practical vocational courses to cultivate specialists.
The bill to revise the school education law was approved by a majority vote with support chiefly from lawmakers of the ruling coalition at a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet.
The House of Representatives, the lower chamber, approved the bill earlier in May.
Under the revised law, the government hopes to open a vocational university or a vocational junior college in April 2019. It will mark the first major change in Japan's higher education since the junior college system was established in 1964.
The new institutions for vocational education are aimed at nurturing specialists in such fields as information technology and tourism. The graduates will obtain bachelor's or associate's degrees.
