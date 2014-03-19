Docomo fights low-cost rivals, rewards long-term subscribers
Nikkei -- May 25
NTT Docomo looks to stem the flow of customers heading for budget carriers by offering a new plan geared toward long-term smartphone contracts that provides a monthly discount that does not expire, the communications company said Wednesday.

The new "docomo with" option gives a 1,500-yen ($13) monthly discount on service charges that continues even beyond the second year of the contract. For example, a plan with 2 gigabytes of data and unlimited calls under five minutes will cost just 4,000 yen per month instead of 5,500 yen. Two-year plans that provide a discount on the device, but not service, are typical in the industry at present.

