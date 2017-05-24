Saitama Prefectural Police are searching for a person of unknown gender suspected in a pair of assaults of young women in Saitama City early Tuesday who was last seen wearing a dress, reports Sankei Shimbun.
At just past midnight, a perpetrator pushed a 19-year-old girl off her bicycle as she was returning home on a street in Minami Ward and grabbed her bag. The teenager resisted the attack, forcing the suspect to flee the scene empty-handed on a bicycle, police said. The girl suffered light injuries to a knee.
About 15 minutes later, an unknown person molested the upper body of another female teenager on a street 1.2 kilometers away from the other incident, police said.
Police believe both crimes were committed by the same person, likely a man. He was described as wearing a pink or beige one-piece dress. The suspect stands about 170 centimeters tall with long hair. The person is wanted on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury and indecent assault.
Masahi Daidoji, 68, on death row over serial bombings that targeted company buildings in the 1970s, died of multiple myeloma at the Tokyo Detention House in the Japanese capital's Katsushika Ward on Wednesday, the Justice Ministry said. (Jiji)
NTT Docomo looks to stem the flow of customers heading for budget carriers by offering a new plan geared toward long-term smartphone contracts that provides a monthly discount that does not expire, the communications company said Wednesday. (Nikkei)
The Tokyo metropolitan government, the organizing committee for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics and the central government have reached a broad agreement on cost-sharing plans for the 2020 Games, informed sources said Wednesday. (Jiji)
Countries favored by young Japanese as destinations to study abroad are changing, partly because of frequent terrorist attacks in Europe and the U.S. government's shift in immigration policies. (the-japan-news.com)