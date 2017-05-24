Saitama cops: Person in dress suspected in 2 assaults
tokyoreporter.com -- May 25
Saitama Prefectural Police are searching for a person of unknown gender suspected in a pair of assaults of young women in Saitama City early Tuesday who was last seen wearing a dress, reports Sankei Shimbun.

At just past midnight, a perpetrator pushed a 19-year-old girl off her bicycle as she was returning home on a street in Minami Ward and grabbed her bag. The teenager resisted the attack, forcing the suspect to flee the scene empty-handed on a bicycle, police said. The girl suffered light injuries to a knee.

About 15 minutes later, an unknown person molested the upper body of another female teenager on a street 1.2 kilometers away from the other incident, police said.

Police believe both crimes were committed by the same person, likely a man. He was described as wearing a pink or beige one-piece dress. The suspect stands about 170 centimeters tall with long hair. The person is wanted on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury and indecent assault.

さいたま市の路上で、女性がワンピースを着た何者かに襲われる事件が相次ぎました。　警察によりますと、23日午前0時すぎ、さいたま市南区の路上で自転車に乗った女性（19）が何者かに背後から突然、蹴られて自転車ごと倒されてバッグを奪われそうになりました。
