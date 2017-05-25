There's never a bad time to visit Japan's former capital, but May is an especially good time.

Kyoto is one of the most popular travel destinations in Japan, and with good reason, The former capital of Japan is packed with beautiful, historically significant temples, shrines, and other cultural sites to see, and boasts some of the most refined hospitality and cuisine in the country.

The most popular months to visit Kyoto are April and November, when the cherry blossoms and fall colors, respectively, are at their most beautiful. Summer is another time when the city receives plenty of out-of-tow guests, many of whom stop by as part of their summer vacation or to witness the Gion Matsuri festival, while others hold that seeing Kyoto's centuries-old architecture under a blanket of winter snow has its own mystique.

But Kyoto isn't just a city for all seasons, but a city for all months, and right now, May, is a fantastic time to go.

1. It’s a rare chance to experience Kyoto in pleasant weather

May is one of the few sweet spots in Kyoto’s weather patterns, with afternoon temperatures usually hovering around 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit).

2. The unforgettable experience of a kawadoko ryori meal

Kawadoko literally means “riverbed,” but for a kawadokoryori meal you won’t be sitting at the river’s bottom. You’ll be right above the water’s surface!

3. The limited-time maple light-up nighttime train ride

We mentioned the deep green leaves above, and while they’re pretty enough during the day, their beauty takes on a whole new quality at night.

On weekend and holiday nights in May, Kyoto’s Eizan Railway runs what it calls the Aomomiji Shinryoku (“New Green Maple Leaves”) train. Between Ichihara and Ninose Stations, the forest on either side of the tracks are illuminated, and the train’s interior lights are turned off so that passengers can feel completely immersed in the surrounding greenery.