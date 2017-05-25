Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former member of popular boy band KAT-TUN for the possession of a small amount of marijuana in Shibuya Ward, reports TBS News.
At around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Koki Tanaka, 31, was allegedly found to be in possession of marijuana inside the vehicle he was driving on a street in the Dogenzaka area.
Tanaka denies the charges. "The marijuana in my car is not mine," the suspect told police.
About one hour before his arrest, Tanaka was stopped by police. During questioning, a fragment of marijuana was found between the driver and passenger seats on the floor. He was the only person inside the vehicle at the time.
Formed by Johnny & Associates in 2001, KAT-TUN takes its name from letters in the names of the members. The second "T" is for Tanaka, who left the group and agency in 2013 due to a contract dispute.
