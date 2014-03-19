Hiroshima street food guide (on Miyajima Island)

I hope you're hungry because we're about the go on a street food eating binge on Hiroshima's amazing island, Miyajima.

It's a street food paradise and in this episode we're going to attack the following foods: ★ Hiroshima Oysters / 広島牡蠣 - Grilled (yaki gaki) 400 yen ($4) - Deep fried (kaki furai) 300 yen ($3) ★ Deep fried Momiji Cake filled w/ Custard / 揚げもみじ 180 yen ($1.80) ★ Miyajima Nigiri, white fishcakes with Bacon and Asparagus / 宮島にぎり天 300 yen ($3) ★ Conger Eel ANAGO steamed bun or Anagoman / あなごまん 450 yen ($4.50) ★ Okonomiyaki, a savory grilled Japanese pancake / お好み焼き 1200 yen ($12) Tweet

