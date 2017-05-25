Following a break-in at a bar in Shinagawa Ward, police revealed the case is likely connected to a string of similar crimes that have taken place across the metropolis over the past month, reports TBS News.

At 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, the proprietor of a drinking establishment in a business district near JR Oimachi Station reported a break-in. Officers arriving at the scene found that the front door had been wrenched open with a crowbar.

According to police, 5,000 yen in cash was taken from a register and several tens of thousands of yen in proceeds for a karaoke machine was missing.

There were no persons inside the premises at the time of the discovery as the bar was closed.

Police suspect the case is connected to at least 10 similar incidents that have taken place in the capital since the beginning of the month.

24日、東京・品川区の飲食店でバールのようなものを使った窃盗事件があり、周辺でも同様の手口で現金が盗まれるなどの事件が相次いでいることが分かりました。 午前5時すぎ、品川区東大井の飲食店で入り口がバールのようなものでこじ開けられ、現金数万円が奪われる被害がありました。