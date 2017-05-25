Princess' engagement to be announced in summer
NHK -- May 25
The Imperial Household Agency is planning to officially announce Princess Mako's engagement to Kei Komuro this summer.

Agency chief Shinichiro Yamamoto disclosed the plan at a news conference on Thursday. He said the specific date has yet to be decided. A formal betrothal ceremony will follow the announcement.

Yamamoto said the agency had originally planned to release the news in the fall or later.

He said the agency decided to go public several months early following recent media reports that the princess is getting engaged to Komuro, whom she met at university.

Princess Mako is the eldest daughter of Prince and Princess Akishino. She is the first grandchild of the Emperor and Empress.

眞子さまの婚約内定は、夏にも正式発表されそうです。　宮内庁の山本信一郎長官は25日の記者会見で、婚約に向けた準備が進む眞子さまについて、「当初は今年、秋以降に正式なご婚約内定発表の予定だったが、数カ月前倒しすることを検討している」と述べました。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
May 26
Man arrested in hostage incident in Tokyo
Tokyo police arrested a 21-year-old man on Thursday night for taking a woman, 55, hostage at her condominium in the Asakusa district of the Japanese capital's Taito Ward and inflicting injuries on the captive with a knife. (Jiji)
May 26
Airbnb building support network for hosts in Japan
Airbnb has joined hands with staffing company Pasona to train people in Japan to support the U.S. company's signature business of offering private homes as lodging for travelers -- a practice known as minpaku here. (Nikkei)
May 26
Foreigners in Japanese immigration detention end two-week hunger strike
Foreigners on a two-week hunger strike over conditions at immigration detention centers in Japan have ended their protest in the hope their decision would bring better treatment, but an official said on Thursday there would be no change in policies. (Japan Today)
May 26
Last remaining Japanese peacekeepers leave S.Sudan
The last remaining unit of Japanese peacekeepers has left South Sudan, ending more than 5 years of Japan's participation in a UN operation in the African country. (NHK)
May 26
Grenade-like objects found near eastern Japan train station
Grenade-like objects were found near a train station in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, on Thursday morning, forcing evacuation of some 200 users of the station. (Jiji)
May 25
May 25
Tokyo cops investigating string of thefts at bars
Following a break-in at a bar in Shinagawa Ward, police revealed the case is likely connected to a string of similar crimes that have taken place across the metropolis over the past month, reports TBS News. (tokyoreporter.com)
May 25
Hiroshima street food guide (on Miyajima Island)
I hope you're hungry because we're about the go on a street food eating binge on Hiroshima's amazing island, Miyajima. (ONLY in JAPAN)
May 25
Tokyo cops nab ex-member of KAT-TUN for marijuana possession
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former member of popular boy band KAT-TUN for the possession of a small amount of marijuana in Shibuya Ward, reports TBS News. (tokyoreporter.com)
May 25
Three reasons you should go to Kyoto right now
There's never a bad time to visit Japan's former capital, but May is an especially good time. (rocketnews24.com)