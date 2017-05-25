The Imperial Household Agency is planning to officially announce Princess Mako's engagement to Kei Komuro this summer.

Agency chief Shinichiro Yamamoto disclosed the plan at a news conference on Thursday. He said the specific date has yet to be decided. A formal betrothal ceremony will follow the announcement.

Yamamoto said the agency had originally planned to release the news in the fall or later.

He said the agency decided to go public several months early following recent media reports that the princess is getting engaged to Komuro, whom she met at university.

Princess Mako is the eldest daughter of Prince and Princess Akishino. She is the first grandchild of the Emperor and Empress.

眞子さまの婚約内定は、夏にも正式発表されそうです。 宮内庁の山本信一郎長官は25日の記者会見で、婚約に向けた準備が進む眞子さまについて、「当初は今年、秋以降に正式なご婚約内定発表の予定だったが、数カ月前倒しすることを検討している」と述べました。