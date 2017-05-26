Last remaining Japanese peacekeepers leave S.Sudan
NHK -- May 26
The last remaining unit of Japanese peacekeepers has left South Sudan, ending more than 5 years of Japan's participation in a UN operation in the African country.

The team of about 40 Ground Self-Defense Force personnel lowered the Japanese flag at their camp in the capital, Juba, before departing on a civilian airplane on Thursday.

Government forces and opposition fighters clashed in Juba last July. The security situation became calm after a while, but violence later restarted across the country.

The Japanese government gave the unit an expanded role under the country's new security laws last December, allowing it to defend UN staff and aid workers in the event they come under attack.

南スーダン国連平和維持活動（ＰＫＯ）に参加してきた陸上自衛隊部隊は２５日午後（日本時間同日夜）、首都ジュバから全て撤収し、５年強の活動を終えた。自衛隊が部隊を派遣するＰＫＯはなくなり、日本政府は新たな国際貢献策を検討している。最後まで残った第４陣はこの日、民間機でジュバの空港を出発、青森空港に２７日に到着する予定だ。
