Man arrested in hostage incident in Tokyo
Jiji -- May 26
Tokyo police arrested a 21-year-old man on Thursday night for taking a woman, 55, hostage at her condominium in the Asakusa district of the Japanese capital's Taito Ward and inflicting injuries on the captive with a knife.

The Metropolitan Police Department was informed of the incident with an emergency call around 5:45 p.m. Thursday (8:45 a.m. GMT) reporting that a woman came out of the condominium for help, followed by a man with a cooking knife in his hand.

After the woman was taken hostage, members of the MPD's Special Investigation Team stormed into the condominium around 9 p.m. and arrested the man for allegedly abducting and confining the woman, and causing injuries to her.

The woman was cut in the chest and back, but is conscious, according to sources in the police.

25日、東京・台東区のマンションで、男が元交際相手の母親（55）を人質に立てこもる事件があり、男が現行犯逮捕されました。　自称・鹿児島県姶良市の堤慎吾容疑者（21）は、台東区浅草の元交際相手の母親が住むマンションの一室で母親を監禁したうえ、けがをさせた疑いが持たれています。
News sources: Jiji, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
May 26
May 26
Airbnb building support network for hosts in Japan
Airbnb has joined hands with staffing company Pasona to train people in Japan to support the U.S. company's signature business of offering private homes as lodging for travelers -- a practice known as minpaku here. (Nikkei)
May 26
Foreigners in Japanese immigration detention end two-week hunger strike
Foreigners on a two-week hunger strike over conditions at immigration detention centers in Japan have ended their protest in the hope their decision would bring better treatment, but an official said on Thursday there would be no change in policies. (Japan Today)
May 26
Last remaining Japanese peacekeepers leave S.Sudan
The last remaining unit of Japanese peacekeepers has left South Sudan, ending more than 5 years of Japan's participation in a UN operation in the African country. (NHK)
May 26
Grenade-like objects found near eastern Japan train station
Grenade-like objects were found near a train station in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, on Thursday morning, forcing evacuation of some 200 users of the station. (Jiji)
May 25
Princess' engagement to be announced in summer
The Imperial Household Agency is planning to officially announce Princess Mako's engagement to Kei Komuro this summer. (NHK)
May 25
Tokyo cops investigating string of thefts at bars
Following a break-in at a bar in Shinagawa Ward, police revealed the case is likely connected to a string of similar crimes that have taken place across the metropolis over the past month, reports TBS News. (tokyoreporter.com)
May 25
Hiroshima street food guide (on Miyajima Island)
I hope you're hungry because we're about the go on a street food eating binge on Hiroshima's amazing island, Miyajima. (ONLY in JAPAN)
May 25
Tokyo cops nab ex-member of KAT-TUN for marijuana possession
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former member of popular boy band KAT-TUN for the possession of a small amount of marijuana in Shibuya Ward, reports TBS News. (tokyoreporter.com)
May 25
Three reasons you should go to Kyoto right now
There's never a bad time to visit Japan's former capital, but May is an especially good time. (rocketnews24.com)