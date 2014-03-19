Tokyo police arrested a 21-year-old man on Thursday night for taking a woman, 55, hostage at her condominium in the Asakusa district of the Japanese capital's Taito Ward and inflicting injuries on the captive with a knife.
The Metropolitan Police Department was informed of the incident with an emergency call around 5:45 p.m. Thursday (8:45 a.m. GMT) reporting that a woman came out of the condominium for help, followed by a man with a cooking knife in his hand.
After the woman was taken hostage, members of the MPD's Special Investigation Team stormed into the condominium around 9 p.m. and arrested the man for allegedly abducting and confining the woman, and causing injuries to her.
The woman was cut in the chest and back, but is conscious, according to sources in the police.
Tokyo police arrested a 21-year-old man on Thursday night for taking a woman, 55, hostage at her condominium in the Asakusa district of the Japanese capital's Taito Ward and inflicting injuries on the captive with a knife. (Jiji)
Airbnb has joined hands with staffing company Pasona to train people in Japan to support the U.S. company's signature business of offering private homes as lodging for travelers -- a practice known as minpaku here. (Nikkei)
Foreigners on a two-week hunger strike over conditions at immigration detention centers in Japan have ended their protest in the hope their decision would bring better treatment, but an official said on Thursday there would be no change in policies. (Japan Today)
Following a break-in at a bar in Shinagawa Ward, police revealed the case is likely connected to a string of similar crimes that have taken place across the metropolis over the past month, reports TBS News. (tokyoreporter.com)