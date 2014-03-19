Tokyo police arrested a 21-year-old man on Thursday night for taking a woman, 55, hostage at her condominium in the Asakusa district of the Japanese capital's Taito Ward and inflicting injuries on the captive with a knife.

The Metropolitan Police Department was informed of the incident with an emergency call around 5:45 p.m. Thursday (8:45 a.m. GMT) reporting that a woman came out of the condominium for help, followed by a man with a cooking knife in his hand.

After the woman was taken hostage, members of the MPD's Special Investigation Team stormed into the condominium around 9 p.m. and arrested the man for allegedly abducting and confining the woman, and causing injuries to her.

The woman was cut in the chest and back, but is conscious, according to sources in the police.

25日、東京・台東区のマンションで、男が元交際相手の母親（55）を人質に立てこもる事件があり、男が現行犯逮捕されました。 自称・鹿児島県姶良市の堤慎吾容疑者（21）は、台東区浅草の元交際相手の母親が住むマンションの一室で母親を監禁したうえ、けがをさせた疑いが持たれています。