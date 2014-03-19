Grenade-like objects found near eastern Japan train station
Jiji -- May 26
Grenade-like objects were found near a train station in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, on Thursday morning, forcing evacuation of some 200 users of the station.

Around 7:25 a.m. (10:25 p.m. Wednesday GMT), police received an emergency call from a staff employee at Higashi-Hanno Station on the Hachiko Line of East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, reporting that

grenade-like objects had been found in shrubbery near the station.

According to the Saitama prefectural police department, a 59-year-old male user of the station found two cylindrical objects some 30 centimeters long with what appeared to be warheads at one end and turned them in to the station office.

２５日朝、埼玉県飯能市にあるＪＲ東飯能駅の近くで、手りゅう弾のような不審物が２つ見つかり、ＪＲや西武線が一時運転を見合わせるなどの影響が出ました。東飯能駅の近くでは、このほかにも手りゅう弾のような不審物が２つ見つかっていて、警察が詳しく調べています。
News source: Jiji
MORE NEWS
May 26
Man arrested in hostage incident in Tokyo
Tokyo police arrested a 21-year-old man on Thursday night for taking a woman, 55, hostage at her condominium in the Asakusa district of the Japanese capital's Taito Ward and inflicting injuries on the captive with a knife. (Jiji)
May 26
Airbnb building support network for hosts in Japan
Airbnb has joined hands with staffing company Pasona to train people in Japan to support the U.S. company's signature business of offering private homes as lodging for travelers -- a practice known as minpaku here. (Nikkei)
May 26
Foreigners in Japanese immigration detention end two-week hunger strike
Foreigners on a two-week hunger strike over conditions at immigration detention centers in Japan have ended their protest in the hope their decision would bring better treatment, but an official said on Thursday there would be no change in policies. (Japan Today)
May 26
Last remaining Japanese peacekeepers leave S.Sudan
The last remaining unit of Japanese peacekeepers has left South Sudan, ending more than 5 years of Japan's participation in a UN operation in the African country. (NHK)
May 26
Grenade-like objects found near eastern Japan train station
Grenade-like objects were found near a train station in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, on Thursday morning, forcing evacuation of some 200 users of the station. (Jiji)
May 25
Princess' engagement to be announced in summer
The Imperial Household Agency is planning to officially announce Princess Mako's engagement to Kei Komuro this summer. (NHK)
May 25
Tokyo cops investigating string of thefts at bars
Following a break-in at a bar in Shinagawa Ward, police revealed the case is likely connected to a string of similar crimes that have taken place across the metropolis over the past month, reports TBS News. (tokyoreporter.com)
May 25
Hiroshima street food guide (on Miyajima Island)
I hope you're hungry because we're about the go on a street food eating binge on Hiroshima's amazing island, Miyajima. (ONLY in JAPAN)
May 25
Tokyo cops nab ex-member of KAT-TUN for marijuana possession
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former member of popular boy band KAT-TUN for the possession of a small amount of marijuana in Shibuya Ward, reports TBS News. (tokyoreporter.com)
May 25
Three reasons you should go to Kyoto right now
There's never a bad time to visit Japan's former capital, but May is an especially good time. (rocketnews24.com)