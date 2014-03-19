Grenade-like objects were found near a train station in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, on Thursday morning, forcing evacuation of some 200 users of the station.

Around 7:25 a.m. (10:25 p.m. Wednesday GMT), police received an emergency call from a staff employee at Higashi-Hanno Station on the Hachiko Line of East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, reporting that

grenade-like objects had been found in shrubbery near the station.

According to the Saitama prefectural police department, a 59-year-old male user of the station found two cylindrical objects some 30 centimeters long with what appeared to be warheads at one end and turned them in to the station office.

２５日朝、埼玉県飯能市にあるＪＲ東飯能駅の近くで、手りゅう弾のような不審物が２つ見つかり、ＪＲや西武線が一時運転を見合わせるなどの影響が出ました。東飯能駅の近くでは、このほかにも手りゅう弾のような不審物が２つ見つかっていて、警察が詳しく調べています。