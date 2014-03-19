Airbnb has joined hands with staffing company Pasona to train people in Japan to support the U.S. company's signature business of offering private homes as lodging for travelers -- a practice known as minpaku here.

Starting next year, the Pasona Group unit will offer workshops and training sessions for homemakers and others on cleaning, managing website listings, and other tasks essential to private-home rentals.

In smaller localities of Japan, many elderly citizens have homes available for rent, but in many cases they are unable to handle peripheral work like cleaning and customer service. Meanwhile, those who do not own homes available for rent can support in these tasks by learning the work via Pasona's training.

Workshops will also be offered, starting in June, to people interested in offering their homes as lodging accommodations. These will take place in seven localities including Tokyo and Osaka, with the aim of deepening people's understanding of relevant regulations and encouraging them to get in the business. The target is to have thousands of homeowners sign up in a year.